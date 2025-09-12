Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 32,533 Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. $UPBD

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 149.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Upbound Group worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 59.9% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 35.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 179.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.40 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upbound Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,653 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,812.70. Following the acquisition, the director owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,460. This represents a 1.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

