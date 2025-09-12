Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 69.2% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

CRDO opened at $159.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.79 and a beta of 2.59. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $168.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.63 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 20.85%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 171,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $13,357,746.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 613,725 shares in the company, valued at $47,809,177.50. This represents a 21.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 7,273,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,703,377.33. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,033,917 shares of company stock worth $99,967,419 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Further Reading

