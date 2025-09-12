Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. $TXT

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Textron alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Textron by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 965,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,776,000 after acquiring an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE TXT opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.62. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $91.30.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Textron

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other Textron news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,216.88. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.