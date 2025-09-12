Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $1.51 Million in CubeSmart $CUBE

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,664,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,834,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,922,000 after buying an additional 543,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,561,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,519,000 after buying an additional 1,261,746 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,065,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,886,000 after buying an additional 72,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,920,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,463,000 after buying an additional 162,068 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.94. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.71 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.83%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

