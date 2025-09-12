Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 250,315 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,315 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,502,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,289,000 after purchasing an additional 562,223 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,365,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,541,000 after purchasing an additional 597,845 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,178,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,292,000 after purchasing an additional 88,021 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,175,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,004,000 after purchasing an additional 110,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,033,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,918,000 after purchasing an additional 113,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $318.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.