Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $1.37 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 459.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 5,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $341,533.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,956.75. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $404,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,454.60. This represents a 28.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,306. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $63.81 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.22. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALK

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.