JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) Stock Price Up 2.7% – What’s Next?

JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $140.60 and last traded at $140.16. Approximately 502,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 443,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.52.

Get JBT Marel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair raised shares of JBT Marel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, JBT Marel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JBTM

JBT Marel Trading Up 2.7%

The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.34.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.77 million. JBT Marel had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 132.4% on a year-over-year basis. JBT Marel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-6.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBT Marel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. JBT Marel’s payout ratio is presently -17.47%.

Institutional Trading of JBT Marel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBTM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

JBT Marel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JBT Marel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBT Marel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.