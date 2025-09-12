Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 8,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 9,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.06.
Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCTC. Parthenon LLC bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $996,000. De Lisle Partners LLP bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.
