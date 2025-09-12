John Alexander Manzoni Purchases 340 Shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider John Alexander Manzoni acquired 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,927 per share, for a total transaction of £6,551.80.

Get Diageo alerts:

John Alexander Manzoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 11th, John Alexander Manzoni purchased 321 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,046 per share, for a total transaction of £6,567.66.

On Wednesday, July 9th, John Alexander Manzoni purchased 335 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,955 per share, for a total transaction of £6,549.25.

Diageo Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 1,906 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,797 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,677. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,978.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,022.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,803.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DGE shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,372 price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,000 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,010 to GBX 2,060 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,378.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Diageo

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.