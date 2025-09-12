Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 25,314 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF $XHE

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 1,566.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,314 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 1.26% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XHE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 222.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,376 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHE stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.25 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The firm has a market cap of $164.50 million, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.68.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.