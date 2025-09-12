Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 27,676 Shares of iShares Europe ETF $IEV

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 1,281.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $65.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.46. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $65.54.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.