Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 31,525 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF $SPVM

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM – Free Report) by 4,220.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,405,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPVM opened at $65.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $49.89 and a 1-year high of $65.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average of $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.02.

The Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by value and momentum and weighted by value. SPVM was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

