Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 54,821 Shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF $CUT

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Free Report) by 97,894.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,821 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 33,260 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 227,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000.

NYSEARCA CUT opened at $30.84 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

