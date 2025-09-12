Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 703 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 284.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 32.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,698.75 per share, with a total value of $1,019,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,300 shares in the company, valued at $54,869,625. This represents a 1.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,630.00 per share, with a total value of $666,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,320. The trade was a 30.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,986. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,964.43 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,473.62 and a 1-year high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,996.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,889.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 16.37%.The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,410.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 price target on First Citizens BancShares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,291.17.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

