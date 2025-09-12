Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 9,496 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817,022 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,795,000 after buying an additional 8,954,248 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,440,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,227,000 after buying an additional 1,700,384 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,115,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,822,000 after buying an additional 2,355,309 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,586,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,107,000 after acquiring an additional 743,906 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.16 and a 52 week high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. The trade was a 22.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,265.63. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,214 shares of company stock worth $29,022,580 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

