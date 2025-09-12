Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires New Stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF $CGGE

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $258,000.

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Price Performance

CGGE opened at $30.64 on Friday. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81.

About Capital Group Global Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

