Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires Shares of 206,505 AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. $AMRX

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 206,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Get AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 5,975.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ AMRX opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,010.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 189.49%. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMRX

Insider Activity at AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS

In other AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS news, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 279,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $2,619,308.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 152,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,755.88. This represents a 64.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nikita Shah sold 114,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $1,105,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 152,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,497.38. This represents a 42.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 609,206 shares of company stock worth $5,700,625. 26.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.