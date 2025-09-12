Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 372.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,697 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 661.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 73,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 63,948 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

