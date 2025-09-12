Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 12,728.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 31,724.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 299,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $619,810,000 after buying an additional 298,846 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 25,257.5% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 204,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,361,000 after acquiring an additional 204,081 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 3,962.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 125,610 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 152,729.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,700,000 after acquiring an additional 114,547 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth $20,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.03, for a total value of $261,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 67,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,520,855.66. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.12, for a total value of $127,273.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,748,414.40. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,932 shares of company stock worth $1,010,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $324.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.35 and its 200 day moving average is $227.50. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.29 and a 1-year high of $325.82.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $3.75. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. Research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

