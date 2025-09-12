Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 27,070 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 333.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,191 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 27,070 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 84.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.89.

eBay Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of eBay stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.55%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $7,082,524.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,227.75. This trade represents a 58.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,729,847.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,801 shares of company stock valued at $14,763,913 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

