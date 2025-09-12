Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 46,341 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF $REET

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 131.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,341 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 231.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,698,000.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

