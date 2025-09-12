Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 79,775 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF $CLOU

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 479.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,775 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLOU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 295,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 65,427 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $874,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $855,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $290,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $26.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.20 million, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.98.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

