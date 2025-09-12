Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys New Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 63,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.94.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

