Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,773 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Amundi raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,490,000 after buying an additional 3,420,144 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 985.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,183,000 after buying an additional 2,089,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,034,000 after buying an additional 1,359,070 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $77,820,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,314,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000,000 after buying an additional 812,389 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Melius Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 over the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.9%

VRT stock opened at $135.51 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.36.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.18%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

