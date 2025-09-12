Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,303 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 95,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,189,000 after buying an additional 2,639,693 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $54.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $242.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $138.22.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.53%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

