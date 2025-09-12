Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,321,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,813,114,000 after buying an additional 232,195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,680,910,000 after buying an additional 2,710,930 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,159,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $983,161,000 after buying an additional 138,678 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,998,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $947,006,000 after buying an additional 29,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,891,000 after buying an additional 189,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $273.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $291.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up previously from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

