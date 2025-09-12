Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 47.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,407 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $173.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.35 and its 200-day moving average is $185.44. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $151.60 and a 12-month high of $218.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRI. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $215.00 to $208.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRI

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.