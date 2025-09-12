Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Holdings in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $113.91.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -17.38%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $74.00 target price on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

