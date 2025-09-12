Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stake in Eversource Energy $ES

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 409.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ES. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3,529.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Loretta D. Keane purchased 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at $795,020.31. This trade represents a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $65.06 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 129.18%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

