Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF $IGOV

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,821 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.21% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Obsido Oy acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,000,000. Avos Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,827,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 68,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGOV stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $43.33.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

