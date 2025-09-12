Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 219.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $875,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $93.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.93 and a 200-day moving average of $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.12.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

