Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.72 Million Position in Permian Resources Corporation $PR

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 319.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,737 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 64,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PR. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.47.

Permian Resources Stock Down 2.0%

Permian Resources stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Permian Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other news, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $67,431.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,467.10. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $67,398.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,555.49. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

