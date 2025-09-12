Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.85 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF $IPAC

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 16,064.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,559 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 116,851 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.74.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

