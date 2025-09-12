Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 12,258.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,646 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 136.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.5% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

In related news, Director Christian Asmar bought 337,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.11 per share, with a total value of $22,990,598.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,045,984 shares in the company, valued at $275,571,970.24. This represents a 9.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC opened at $79.44 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $100.32. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.66.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-7.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

