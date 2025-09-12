Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Argan, Inc. $AGX

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 56,242.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.12% of Argan worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan by 2,987.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Argan by 419.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Argan in the first quarter worth $109,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Argan by 16,640.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Argan by 12.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Argan in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Argan from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $469,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,751.68. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 7,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $1,688,316.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,711.08. This trade represents a 13.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,380,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Argan Stock Performance

NYSE AGX opened at $233.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.89. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $253.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $237.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.97 million. Argan had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.Argan’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Argan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. Argan’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

