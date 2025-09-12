Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $2.11 Million Stake in General American Investors, Inc. $GAM

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 79,052.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 45,060 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GAM. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 119.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAM stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. General American Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.05.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

