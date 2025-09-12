Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $2.31 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 5,736.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 140,033 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

SEDG opened at $29.49 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 177.64% and a negative return on equity of 191.53%. The company had revenue of $289.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Glj Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $6.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.