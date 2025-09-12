Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $2.33 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 356,269 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,806.26. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,765 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

