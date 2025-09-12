Jones Financial Companies Lllp Invests $1.99 Million in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NLR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $123.53 on Friday. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $124.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.45.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

