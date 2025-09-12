Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657,078 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,138,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 620.8% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $98.87 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.55.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.