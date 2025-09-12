Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,408 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 26,372.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,065,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,123,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,872 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,059,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,110,000 after acquiring an additional 209,671 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,683,000 after acquiring an additional 91,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $266.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.89. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $260.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.