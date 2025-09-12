Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 79,964 Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF $GOVI

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 785.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,964 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.28% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,919,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 734,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4%
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Profile
The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- High-Flyers Near Resistance: 3 Stocks to Watch for a Dip
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Seagate Technology Leads S&P 500: What’s Behind Its 120% Gain?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Vanguard’s VUG ETF: The Ultimate Growth ETF for Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.