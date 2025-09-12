Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 8,927 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 875.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,809,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,833,000 after purchasing an additional 481,023 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in MongoDB by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,061,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,378,000 after acquiring an additional 367,717 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $161,543,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in MongoDB by 863.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,694,000 after acquiring an additional 780,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $128,706,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $332.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $370.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of -338.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $51,460.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,830. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $10,038,982.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 203,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,233,275.73. The trade was a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,730 shares of company stock valued at $16,292,409. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

