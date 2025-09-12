Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF $PSI

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 232.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 60,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 101,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $67.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average is $54.66. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $67.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.28 million, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.39.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

