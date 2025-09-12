Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 139,068 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 78.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,068 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 70,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 51,308 shares in the last quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 419,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 135,975 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $49.33 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

