Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 220,780 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,780 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9,212.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,774,000 after buying an additional 858,309 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,046,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 188,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,664,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,036,000 after purchasing an additional 121,726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average is $90.14. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $94.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2334 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

