Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,515 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18,717.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,363,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.7%

SOXX stock opened at $255.19 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $256.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.46.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.