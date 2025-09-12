Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,597 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCPB. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,844,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,848,000 after buying an additional 739,732 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $177,710,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,476,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,530,000 after buying an additional 375,508 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,233,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,120,000 after buying an additional 52,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,909,000 after buying an additional 1,385,428 shares in the last quarter.

JCPB opened at $47.72 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

