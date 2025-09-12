Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,931 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13,641.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $18.32.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.