Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,869 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $241.39 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $271.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.22 and a 200-day moving average of $246.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total value of $16,767,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 635,014,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,454,306,128.32. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.58, for a total transaction of $5,750,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 358,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,682,168.76. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,627,930 shares of company stock valued at $628,713,068 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.